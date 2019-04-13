CT students appeal to govt to step up in acting against school violence

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi is attending a school and campus safety dialogue at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on Saturday.

BELVILLE - Cape Town students are appealing to government to step up and address violence in schools.

It's part of the campus safety program launched by Police Minister Bheki Cele in Tshwane in May.

Young people from various institutions say violence in schools is having a negative impact on learning.

#SafetyDialogue Some of the concerns highlighted at high schools are the use of drugs, gang violence, sexual assault, and robberies.

During the group sessions, learners suggested metal detectors, increased searches by police and other law enforcement agencies and patrols around schools where gang violence is rife.

Clareece Cupido from Arcadia Senior Secondary in Bontehweul said officers should visit her school more often to search for drugs and weapons.

“The law enforcement is not consistent in what they are doing; they come in, they search you probably once a year.”

Another learner from Voorburg High in Delft Anichia Rudolph said drug use among learners is concerning as some become violent and attack innocent learners.

“Some learners are drug addicts, some sell drugs and there some learners that stab other learners as well.”