Argentina gives credentials to representative of Venezuelan opposition leader

The credentials were delivered by the Argentine Foreign Ministry to Elisa Trotta Gamus, who will represent Guaido in Argentina, according to a government statement.

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks during a rally in San Bernardino neighbourhood in Caracas on 1 April 2019. Picture: AFP
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks during a rally in San Bernardino neighbourhood in Caracas on 1 April 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BUENOS AIRES – Argentina said on Friday that it had issued diplomatic credentials to a delegate of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as a “representative of the president of the national assembly and acting president of Venezuela” in the South American country.

The credentials were delivered by the Argentine Foreign Ministry to Elisa Trotta Gamus, who will represent Guaido in Argentina, according to a government statement.

Representatives from the Argentine Foreign Ministry and the Venezuelan embassy in Argentina did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Argentina, which already has a diplomatic mission from the government of President Nicolas Maduro, recognised Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president in January.

