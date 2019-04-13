Argentina gives credentials to representative of Venezuelan opposition leader
The credentials were delivered by the Argentine Foreign Ministry to Elisa Trotta Gamus, who will represent Guaido in Argentina, according to a government statement.
BUENOS AIRES – Argentina said on Friday that it had issued diplomatic credentials to a delegate of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as a “representative of the president of the national assembly and acting president of Venezuela” in the South American country.
Representatives from the Argentine Foreign Ministry and the Venezuelan embassy in Argentina did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Argentina, which already has a diplomatic mission from the government of President Nicolas Maduro, recognised Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president in January.
