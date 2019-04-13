3 injured in alleged cash-in-transit heist in Nelspruit

Paramedics say they arrived at the scene where two guards were found with gunshot wounds in several parts of the body.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been injured following an alleged cash-in-transit heist on the R40 in Rocky Drift in the Nelspruit.

Paramedics say they arrived at the scene where two guards were found with gunshot wounds in several parts of the body.

Police are said to be investigating the circumstances that leading to the incident.

ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen said: “Upon further assessment, paramedics were also called to the opposite side of the road whereby they were pointed to a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to her leg. ER24, as well as another medical service on the scene, transported the patient for further medical care.”