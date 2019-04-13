16 dead in Khartoum from 'live fire' in 2 days: Sudan police

Sixteen people have been killed by "live ammunition" in Khartoum during ongoing protests over the past two days, Sudan's police said on Friday.

KHARTOUM – Sixteen people have been killed by "live ammunition" in Khartoum during ongoing protests over the past two days, Sudan's police said on Friday.

"Sixteen people died and 20 were wounded by live ammunition" as the capital saw massive gatherings during the past two days, police spokesman General Hashim Abdelrahim told AFP in a text message.

The head of Sudan’s military council Awad Ibn Ouf has stood down a day after ousting Omar Al Bashir in a military coup.

The Sudan Professionals Council is claiming this as a victory and vows to continue mass street protests until a civilian government is installed.

Ibn Auf has been replaced by Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan as head of the military council that will remain in power for two years until elections in Sudan.

He says he’s stepping aside to maintain the unity of the armed forces.

Ibn Auf is on a United States sanctions list, having been head of military intelligence during the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s for which deposed president Omar Al Bashir has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court.

Crowds of Sudanese waving flags and chanting "we toppled two presidents in two days" celebrated in the capital late Friday after Ibn Ouf stepped down a day after he was sworn in.

"We have done it, we have done it," shouted young men and women as they drove across Khartoum after General Awad Ibn Ouf announced his resignation on state television.

On Thursday, he was sworn in as the chief of a ruling military council that replaced long-time president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted by the army following months of deadly protests.

Before quitting, Ibn Ouf appointed Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as his successor, setting off a wave of jubilation across the city.

Car horns sounded on the streets as jubilant crowds streamed out of their homes to cheer the departure of Ibn Ouf, considered a regime insider and close aide of Bashir.

Chants like "It fell again, it fell again" reverberated across the capital's squares and neighbourhoods, onlookers said.

"This was our second uprising, first against Bashir and then against Ibn Ouf," said Mohamed, a protester, whistling and clapping in an upscale Khartoum neighbourhood.

Dozens of members of a paramilitary group stood at the sidelines, many atop pick-up vehicles loaded with machine-guns, as cheering crowds drove past, witnesses said.

Protest organisers, however, warned Burhan that if he failed to transfer powers to a civilian transitional government he would face their fury too.

They called on Burhan to reverse decisions announced by Ibn Ouf such as cancelling the suspension of the constitution and also implored him to end the state of emergency and night-time curfew.