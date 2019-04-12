Wendy Williams splits from husband Kevin Hunter

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Wendy Williams splits from husband Kevin Hunter

Williams' attorney confirmed news of the split to the New York Post's Page Six column on Thursday.

FILE: Wendy Williams attends Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at BGC Partners, INC on 11 September 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP
FILE: Wendy Williams attends Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at BGC Partners, INC on 11 September 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

LONDON - Wendy Williams has split from her husband Kevin Hunter, after 21 years of marriage.

The 54-year-old talk show host has been married to Hunter - who executive produces her eponymously titled talk show, and with whom she has 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. - for 21 years, but it seems they've decided to call it quits as the pair have filed for divorce.

Williams' attorney confirmed news of the split to the New York Post's Page Six column on Thursday (11.04.19), while a separate source told the publication that Williams handed Hunter the divorce papers at around 6:30am that same day.

No reason has been given for the split, but infidelity rumours have plagued the pair for several years, although Williams told her viewers earlier this year that she was "very much in love" with Hunter, and would not be divorcing him.

She said: "I'm still very much in love with my husband. Don't ask me about mine."

Pointing to her wedding ring, she then added: "It ain't going anywhere. Not in this lifetime."

Meanwhile, news of the split comes after Williams recently revealed she has been living in a sober house in order to overcome her addictions, and Hunter revealed at the time that the whole family was "doing well".

He said: "We're doing well as a family.

"We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves."

The producer also said Williams; recovery was not going to happen overnight, adding that it's a "family process".

He continued: "It is a family process.

"Anybody that has to deal with this knows this [is] a family process ... and we are dealing with it and moving forward."

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA