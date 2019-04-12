Wendy Williams splits from husband Kevin Hunter

-
Exclusive Books to launch 'Gangster State' in Cape Town next weekLocal
-
CoCT to launch Easter road safety operation with free vehicle checksLocal
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Mashaba to meet with councillors over Alexandra grievancesLocal
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Kim Jong Un consolidates power as North Korea shuffles leadershipWorld
-
Exclusive Books to launch 'Gangster State' in Cape Town next weekLocal
-
CoCT to launch Easter road safety operation with free vehicle checksLocal
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Mashaba to meet with councillors over Alexandra grievancesLocal
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriatelyPolitics
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernableLocal
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing deliveryPolitics
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative actionPolitics
-
Cele: No protests will prevent South Africans from voting on 8 MayLocal
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protestsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
Protests to spike ahead of elections, warns Municipal IQLocal
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriatelyPolitics
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing deliveryPolitics
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative actionPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand falls on firm dollar, weak dataBusiness
-
SA clears 3 more accounts of Steinhoff insider tradingBusiness
-
Eskom thanks SA for ‘understanding’ as grid remains vulnerableLocal
-
Eskom warns of high risk of stage 1 load shedding todayLocal
-
Zimbabwe GDP growth below target at 4% in 2018 – TreasuryAfrica
-
BP latest oil major to exit China's shale gas after poor drilling resultsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Wendy Williams splits from husband Kevin HunterLifestyle
-
Obama, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg pay tribute to rapper Nipsey HussleLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West studying lawLifestyle
-
Family and friends mourn Nipsey Hussle in secret serviceLifestyle
-
'I think she's being portrayed unfairly': Oprah Winfrey defends Duchess MeghanLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan to keep baby plans privateLifestyle
-
Nigeria’s twin town ponders cause of multiple birthsAfrica
-
Oscar-winner Rush wins defamation case against News Corp’s Australian armLifestyle
-
Hear the roar: First full 'Lion King' trailer hits the internetLifestyle
-
Vettel sets the pace in first Chinese GP practiceSport
-
Huge challenge for mighty Al Ahly in CAF Champions LeagueSport
-
Australia's Folau to 'fight for career' after anti-gay rowSport
-
Major monster Koepka shares first-round lead at MastersSport
-
Late Alonso header, Kepa saves hand Chelsea win in PragueSport
-
Arsenal take 2-0 advantage over Napoli in Europa LeagueSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Lwandle residents: We want to live a decent lifeLocal
-
'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protestersLocal
-
Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?Local
-
Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension & the weakening of IpidLocal
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?Africa
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournamentsSport
-
Hear the roar: First full 'Lion King' trailer hits the internetLifestyle
-
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson MnangagwaPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
Wendy Williams splits from husband Kevin Hunter
Williams' attorney confirmed news of the split to the New York Post's Page Six column on Thursday.
LONDON - Wendy Williams has split from her husband Kevin Hunter, after 21 years of marriage.
The 54-year-old talk show host has been married to Hunter - who executive produces her eponymously titled talk show, and with whom she has 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. - for 21 years, but it seems they've decided to call it quits as the pair have filed for divorce.
Williams' attorney confirmed news of the split to the New York Post's Page Six column on Thursday (11.04.19), while a separate source told the publication that Williams handed Hunter the divorce papers at around 6:30am that same day.
No reason has been given for the split, but infidelity rumours have plagued the pair for several years, although Williams told her viewers earlier this year that she was "very much in love" with Hunter, and would not be divorcing him.
She said: "I'm still very much in love with my husband. Don't ask me about mine."
Pointing to her wedding ring, she then added: "It ain't going anywhere. Not in this lifetime."
Meanwhile, news of the split comes after Williams recently revealed she has been living in a sober house in order to overcome her addictions, and Hunter revealed at the time that the whole family was "doing well".
He said: "We're doing well as a family.
"We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves."
The producer also said Williams; recovery was not going to happen overnight, adding that it's a "family process".
He continued: "It is a family process.
"Anybody that has to deal with this knows this [is] a family process ... and we are dealing with it and moving forward."
More in Lifestyle
-
Chicago sues Jussie Smollett over costs of investigating alleged attack3 hours ago
-
Obama, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg pay tribute to rapper Nipsey Hussle5 hours ago
-
Kim Kardashian West studying law20 hours ago
-
Family and friends mourn Nipsey Hussle in secret service21 hours ago
-
'I think she's being portrayed unfairly': Oprah Winfrey defends Duchess Meghan21 hours ago
-
Prince Harry and Meghan to keep baby plans private23 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.