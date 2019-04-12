WC Community Safety MEC Winde calms for calm amid protests

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

WC Community Safety MEC Winde calms for calm amid protests

Lwandle, Blackheath and Khayelitsha have been beset by protests over a range of issues, including housing and high water bills.

A taxi tries to make its way through the barricade of burning tires and rubble. Khayelitsha residents protested over high water bills. Picture: Bertram Malgas
A taxi tries to make its way through the barricade of burning tires and rubble. Khayelitsha residents protested over high water bills. Picture: Bertram Malgas
20 minutes ago

LWANDLE - Western Community Safety MEC Alan Winde has called for calm, pleading with protesting communities not to resort to violence.

Lwandle, Blackheath and Khayelitsha have been beset by protests over a range of issues, including housing and high water bills.

WATCH: Lwandle residents: We want to live a decent life

In Khayelitsha, scores of disgruntled residents took to the streets burning tyres in protest against high water bills.

Twenty people were arrested in Lwandle after scores of residents erected shacks on a vacant piece of privately owned land adjacent to the N2 Highway.

Winde visited Lwandle on Thursday afternoon. He said: “I understand the pressure. People come here to look for housing, jobs, healthcare and education. They come here from other failures to this region and this puts huge pressure on us. Let’s have that discussion, but let’s not have it around burning tyres.”

Wooden planks could be in the ground on an empty piece of privately owned land next to the N2 Highway in Lwandle. Authorities have since removed zinc plates and other building materials.

Protest organiser Lifa Nofemele said they wanted to erect shacks on the vacant land and live there until they received proper brick and mortar houses from government.

“We want to wait for those houses from government while we are still here.”

Residents said they’ve been on housing waiting lists for years while living in people’s backyards. They believe their only option is to forcefully take pieces of land to build their homes on.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA