Unexpected: SA teen makes it to Harvard, joining less than 5% of applicants
Police disperse protesting Rustervaal residents from blocking R82
Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievances
ANC welcomes appointment of 'seasoned' SABC board members
Police use rubber bullets, tear gas to control Blackheath protesters
A day of Gauteng protests by Soweto, West Rand & Gomorrah residents
Police disperse protesting Rustervaal residents from blocking R82
Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievances
ANC welcomes appointment of 'seasoned' SABC board members
Police use rubber bullets, tear gas to control Blackheath protesters
A day of Gauteng protests by Soweto, West Rand & Gomorrah residents
Nhleko didn't understand scope of his authority, McBride tells Zondo inquiry
Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievances
A day of Gauteng protests by Soweto, West Rand & Gomorrah residents
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analysts
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVR
Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernable
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing delivery
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative action
Cele: No protests will prevent South Africans from voting on 8 May
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protest
Mokgalapa accuses ANC of fueling protests in Tshwane
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analysts
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVR
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiry
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing delivery
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and books
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SA
OPINION: SA doesn't have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it matters
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worse
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logic
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ball
Unexpected: SA teen makes it to Harvard, joining less than 5% of applicants
Lara van Rooyen said it made no sense to 'expect' to be accepted into the Ivy League school because of its acceptance rate: less than 5%.
CAPE TOWN - A Mossel Bay teenager's lifelong dream of studying at a US university will become a reality this year when she begins her studies at Harvard.
Eighteen-year-old Lara van Rooyen's dogged determination and hard work at Curro Mossel Bay Independent School is what earned her a 92.86% average in her final matric exams last year.
She hopes to major in biology or biochemistry, after which she'll consider either going to medical school or becoming a research scientist.
"I never in my wildest dreams thought that I was going to get into Harvard," said Van Rooyen.
She said it made no sense to "expect" to be accepted into the Ivy League school because of its acceptance rate: less than 5%.
"But it's been my dream to get into an American university for a long time. And I'm just so blessed that I've finally gotten than chance," said an excited Van Rooyen.
