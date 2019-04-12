Unexpected: SA teen makes it to Harvard, joining less than 5% of applicants

Lara van Rooyen said it made no sense to 'expect' to be accepted into the Ivy League school because of its acceptance rate: less than 5%.

CAPE TOWN - A Mossel Bay teenager's lifelong dream of studying at a US university will become a reality this year when she begins her studies at Harvard.

Eighteen-year-old Lara van Rooyen's dogged determination and hard work at Curro Mossel Bay Independent School is what earned her a 92.86% average in her final matric exams last year.

She hopes to major in biology or biochemistry, after which she'll consider either going to medical school or becoming a research scientist.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought that I was going to get into Harvard," said Van Rooyen.

She said it made no sense to "expect" to be accepted into the Ivy League school because of its acceptance rate: less than 5%.

"But it's been my dream to get into an American university for a long time. And I'm just so blessed that I've finally gotten than chance," said an excited Van Rooyen.