UCT safety and violence unit urges govt to find innovative ways to curb crime

CAPE TOWN - More creative interventions are needed to tackle the prevalence of guns and substance abuse in cities.

The 2018/2019 State of Urban Safety in South Africa Report by the South African Cities Network has shown there's a link between substance abuse and violent crimes like gender-based violence.

It has also found that Cape Town has the highest murder rate of all the country’s nine metros.

UCT's safety and violence initiative director Guy Lamb said that government needs to look at innovative ways of dealing with substance and alcohol abuse and the presence of guns in vulnerable communities.

The report has found, in Cape Town especially, access to alcohol, drugs and firearms is a causal outlier of violence.

“We need to look at the next possible options to reduce the harm of drinking that contribute to violence”

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said that government has some programmes in place.

“We have a pilot programme running where we offer R10,000 to anyone who lets us know where illegal firearms are being held. We also have the Chrysalis Academy that takes young people from their environments and empowers them through skills programmes.”

