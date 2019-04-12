Mokgalapa accuses ANC of fueling protests in Tshwane
Mokgalapa is in Gomorra, west of Pretoria to address the community about what the city is doing to improve services in the informal settlement.
JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of fuelling the protests in Pretoria using some of the community's legitimate grievances.
Mokgalapa is in Gomorra, west of Pretoria, to address the community about what the city is doing to improve services in the informal settlement.
Friday marks the second day of violent protests in the area including Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa.
In Gomorra, police had to use rubber bullets when protesters vandalised a church before setting parts of it alight, including bibles.
They are demanding clean water electricity and other services from the municipality.
Mokgalapa said that violence should not be tolerated.
“As much as we understand the legitimate concerns of service delivery from the communities, we’d not tolerate any act of criminality and violence.
“And this is a problem because of such sporadic protests are used by criminals to do criminal activities. So, it will not be tolerated.”
Popular in Politics
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately
-
Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analysts
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative action
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVR
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing delivery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.