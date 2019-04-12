Mokgalapa accuses ANC of fueling protests in Tshwane

Mokgalapa is in Gomorra, west of Pretoria to address the community about what the city is doing to improve services in the informal settlement.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has accused the African National Congress (ANC) of fuelling the protests in Pretoria using some of the community's legitimate grievances.

Friday marks the second day of violent protests in the area including Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa.

In Gomorra, police had to use rubber bullets when protesters vandalised a church before setting parts of it alight, including bibles.

They are demanding clean water electricity and other services from the municipality.

Mokgalapa said that violence should not be tolerated.

“As much as we understand the legitimate concerns of service delivery from the communities, we’d not tolerate any act of criminality and violence.

“And this is a problem because of such sporadic protests are used by criminals to do criminal activities. So, it will not be tolerated.”