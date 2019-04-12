The role of party politics & voter education in marginalising voters
Amidst protests across the country, it’s becoming clear that voters understand how election season is the time to be heard, yet many are unlikely to vote for the change they want.
JOHANNESBURG - As service delivery protests spread around the country, it’s becoming clear that voters understand how election season is the time to be heard, yet many are unlikely to vote for the change they want.
Eyewitness News looks at the role of party politics and voter education in marginalising voters.
Maseeiso Nyama from the small town of QwaQwa in the Free State says she was told to vote for an allegedly corrupt former mayor to be on the candidate list, because if she didn’t, the African National Congress (ANC) would lose.
Director of My Vote Counts Joel Bregman says this is the result of voter education that only focuses on procedures and not how people can decide who to vote for.
“In South Africa, there is no legislation compelling parties to comply with democratic principles and they are voluntary associations so they have their own rules. Members need to learn how to call for reform when they see unfair and discriminatory practices.”
My Vote Counts will launch a campaign in April to promote intra-party democracy.
But political analyst professor Tinyiko Maluleke is sceptical about the impact of such an exercise.
“We are a boisterous lot... we protest every day, we know how to pressurise, but sometimes this is a crony system, and everybody wants to get in. When people say they want to vote for ANC, it’s because they think it will give them the biggest chance to get in.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately
-
ANC welcomes appointment of 'seasoned' SABC board members
-
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analysts
-
Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.