Stormers finish tough tour on high note

JOHANNESBURG - The Stormers finished a tough four-week long tour of Australia and New Zealand with a convincing 41-24 win over the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

The Cape side laid the perfect foundation in the first half, with a brilliant display of defense where they made 139 tackles against the home side’s 41. Dillon Leyds scored the Stormers first of five tries on the night when he punished an aimless kick.

Veteran Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper and Stormers pivot Jean-Luc du Plessis exchanged penalties in the first half as the Stormers took a 10-3 lead at the halftime break. It wasn’t a great start to the second 40 minutes for the Stormers as Reece Hodge scored his fourth try of the season when he intercepted a long pass from du Plessis and Cooper’s conversion drew the Rebels level at 10-all.

The Stormers responded almost immediately when Juarno Augustus, who replaced the injured Jaco Coetzee, powered his way over the line after some brilliant work from Leyds in the backline. Leyds was back at it again, this time assisting Damian de Allende for the third try and the Stormers were beginning to flex their muscles.

It went from bad to worse for the Rebels as Cooper spoilt what looked like a regulation catch which fell fortuitously in the arms of former Blitzbok star Ruhan Nel who scored his first try in Super Rugby. The Rebels threatened to stage a comeback when they scored two quick tries from Will Genia and Magnay, but Nel returned to intercept a pass late in the match to seal a moral boosting 41-24 win in Melbourne.