'Stay away from schools if you don't want to be searched' – Lesufi to pupils
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Freedom Park Secondary School in Soweto where four pupils were arrested after they pelted police with stones and damaged property.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says anyone who doesn't want to be searched by police for drugs or weapons in school should stay away.
Earlier on Friday the MEC visited Freedom Park Secondary School in Soweto where four pupils were arrested after they pelted police with stones and damaged property.
Freedom Park Secondary: School search abandoned after learners starting attacking police. @DereleenJames pic.twitter.com/fzGufPnKd2— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 11, 2019
Police had been called by the principal who suspected that schoolchildren were peddling drugs and carrying dangerous objects such as knives.
"Law enforcement, if they must search for drugs, they must search for those drugs. Law enforcement, if they must search for weapons, they must search for weapons. If you don't want to be searched hlala ngaphandle kwesikolo (stay outside of the school)," said Lesufi
Popular in Local
-
This is the city where you’re most likely to be killed in SA - report
-
Unexpected: SA teen makes it to Harvard, joining less than 5% of applicants
-
Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievances
-
A day of Gauteng protests by Soweto, West Rand & Gomorrah residents
-
Mkhwebane clarifies scope of Gordhan investigation
-
Flooding predicted for Joburg, Tshwane after heavy downpours
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.