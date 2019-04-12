View all in Latest
'Stay away from schools if you don't want to be searched' – Lesufi to pupils

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Freedom Park Secondary School in Soweto where four pupils were arrested after they pelted police with stones and damaged property.

FILE: Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says anyone who doesn't want to be searched by police for drugs or weapons in school should stay away.

Earlier on Friday the MEC visited Freedom Park Secondary School in Soweto where four pupils were arrested after they pelted police with stones and damaged property.

Police had been called by the principal who suspected that schoolchildren were peddling drugs and carrying dangerous objects such as knives.

"Law enforcement, if they must search for drugs, they must search for those drugs. Law enforcement, if they must search for weapons, they must search for weapons. If you don't want to be searched hlala ngaphandle kwesikolo (stay outside of the school)," said Lesufi

