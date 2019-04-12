'Stay away from schools if you don't want to be searched' – Lesufi to pupils

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited Freedom Park Secondary School in Soweto where four pupils were arrested after they pelted police with stones and damaged property.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says anyone who doesn't want to be searched by police for drugs or weapons in school should stay away.

Earlier on Friday the MEC visited Freedom Park Secondary School in Soweto where four pupils were arrested after they pelted police with stones and damaged property.

Freedom Park Secondary: School search abandoned after learners starting attacking police. @DereleenJames pic.twitter.com/fzGufPnKd2 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 11, 2019

Police had been called by the principal who suspected that schoolchildren were peddling drugs and carrying dangerous objects such as knives.

"Law enforcement, if they must search for drugs, they must search for those drugs. Law enforcement, if they must search for weapons, they must search for weapons. If you don't want to be searched hlala ngaphandle kwesikolo (stay outside of the school)," said Lesufi