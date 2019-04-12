Stars use E! Africa's birthday to send election messages

It's important for each eligible South African to vote so they can be part of the conversation about the country, says actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

JOHANNESBURG - Actress Nomzamo Mbatha and DJ Zinhle have urged South Africans to vote on 8 May.

They were among stars who celebrated the 15th birthday of the entertainment channel E! on Thursday night in Sandton.

DJ Zinhle said: "I think it's important for everyone to know what is happening in the country, inform yourself and take part in making decisions. So, we need to vote."

Mbatha, who won the E! pop culture award for philanthropy earlier on Thursday, echoed the DJ's sentiments.

"It's important for any citizen of any county to vote to be part of the conversation... To have a say, otherwise, if things don't change, you can't say anything about that because you've not cast your vote. So, when [8] May comes, we're casting our votes and we're making our voices heard."

DJ Zinhle at the 15th birthday of the entertainment channel E! on 12 April in Sandton. Picture: @eentertainmentaf/Facebook

However, once the message was out, it was time to shift the focus back to E! and the celebration of its 15th birthday.

Actors, artists and comedians wished the channel many more years of laughter and reality shows.

The also explained why entertainment was important and the role the channel had played in telling African stories.

Suited singer Shekhinah said: "Our stories are our stories and they deserve to be told as well."

Nigerian musician D'Banj said: "It's so great to see that Africa is being appreciated and the fact that we know our people work so hard. So, check it out, the next 15 to 20 years are ours."

Other winners of the pop culture award included Trevor Noah (for TV), Akin Omotoso (for the film), Bonang Matheba (for ultimate pop culture icon) and Black Coffee (for music).