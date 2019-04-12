Solly Msimanga’s brother implicated in theft of City of Tshwane computers

Nkululeko Msimanga has been fingered in alleged misconduct over the computers that have been disappearing from the offices for some time now.

JOHANNESBURG – Following reports that a criminal complaint has been lodged against former City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s brother over the theft of computers from the metro’s offices, Msimanga says he welcomes the case opened against his brother and wants law enforcement to act with speed to establish the facts.

“It has come to my attention that a case of theft has been opened with the SA Police Service against my brother, Nkululeko Msimanga, by the City of Tshwane. I have been informed that an investigation is ongoing and I welcome this probe,” Msimanga said in a statement on Friday.

Nkululeko Msimanga, who is a revenue agent for the City, has been fingered in alleged misconduct over the computers that have been disappearing from the offices for some time now.

Msimanga is the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Gauteng premier candidate for general elections set for 8 May.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe confirmed a case has been opened in the capital.

“I can confirm that a case of theft has been registered in Pretoria central but no one has been arrested yet. Investigations are still ongoing and at this stage, we cannot comment on any the aspects of the case since the matter is not yet before a court,” she said.

Msimanga said it was critical that law enforcement thoroughly investigates the case against his brother, and that should his brother be found to be guilty of any wrongdoing: “He should bear the consequences of his actions without fear or favour”.

“The DA has been at the forefront of fighting crime and corruption where we govern and holding the African National Congress to account where we are in opposition. This is something we are committed to even when it is not expedient or easy to do.

“That is why I welcome this investigation and hope that the SAPS moves with speed to establish the facts and affect the necessary prosecution,” he said.