Senzeni Zokwana says farmers need not fear land expropriation

Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana has admitted the ANC has made mistakes in the past but has emphasized the ruling party is on a route of renewal.

CAPE TOWN - Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana says land expropriation won’t affect farmers.

Zokwana, who is also the national chairperson of the South African Communist Party (SACP), was in Hawston, Overstrand, where he addressed the African National Congress (ANC) members.

“Let’s be clear; we’re not referring to the land used by you [the farmers] to produce food. We’re speaking of unused land, land belonging to the government.”

Minister Zokwana says farmers need not panic or fear the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

“So that they [farmers] can build houses. We want to create a new South Africa.”

Zokwana says land expropriation will benefit the country and not worsen the economic woes of consumers.

He’s admitted the ANC has made mistakes in the past but has emphasized the ruling party is on a route of renewal.

