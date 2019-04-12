View all in Latest
SA woman returns home after eight months in China detention

Estelle Lotter and her three-year-old son, Caleb have been living in a detention facility in Chongqing since August.

Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb. Picture: Supplied.
Estelle Lotter and her son, Caleb. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman who’s been detained in China for more than eight months has finally touched down in South Africa.

Estelle Lotter and her three-year-old son, Caleb have been living in a detention facility in Chongqing since August.

She was arrested for not having a working visa which is what her fraudulent recruitment agency promised her.

She explains why she initially went to the East-Asian country: “I wanted to make a better future for my son. Education wise, living cost, everything was better in China, there was no crime but the whole investigation has made it worse for me.”

Lotter says having a proper boerewors roll and viennas are among the things she missed the most.

“Clean air, clean water and beautiful nature and being around people who understand me.”

She’ll be staying overnight in Johannesburg with her father Anthony Salzwedel, after which she’ll fly home to East London on Saturday afternoon.

Timeline

