SA’s longest-running game show ‘Noot vir Noot’ to get new host

After 29 years of being the face of the popular game show Johan Stemmet bid farewell in January.

Emo Adams. Picture: @emoadams/Twitter
Emo Adams. Picture: @emoadams/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s longest-running game show Noot vir Noot is getting a new host who is quite familiar with the entertainment industry.

After 29 years of being the face of the popular game show Johan Stemmet bid farewell in January.

Stemmet is now being replaced by Cape Town’s very own Emo Adams, who is well known in the music and performance industry.

Adams said he was humbled to have been selected as Stemmet’s replacement, adding he was excited about the new journey. The show resumes in August.

“I was very humbled that Johan Stemmet called me personally, and I think the fact that he reached out solidifies everything I have done in the industry. I’m more than ready and what I loved more is that he said to me he doesn’t want me to step into the position to fill his shoes,” Adams said.

