Ramaphosa gives ministers deadline to come up with plan for Alex
President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the protest-hit township on Thursday where he promised to address their immediate concerns such as housing and waste removal.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has given his ministers a week to come up with a plan to deal with the grievances of the people of Alexandra and report back to him.
Ramaphosa was in the protest-hit township on Thursday where he promised to address their immediate concerns such as housing and waste removal.
An ANC delegation which included ministers and members of its provincial leadership was in the township yesterday as part of their election campaign.
President Ramaphosa said that the issues raised by the Alex Shutdown Committee are pressing and should be dealt with urgently by his ministers, the provincial government and the Alex Shutdown Committee.
“Next week, I want them to give us a report, not fabricated reports. I want the real one.”
He said that the city needs to come to the party.
“The provincial government must immediately meet with the mayor that they must address these issues.”
Ramaphosa has assured residents that the Alexandra renewal project will continue to help build houses, clinics and other facilities.
