Ramaphosa confirms appointment of 8 SABC board members

The appointment of the board members comes almost a month after the National Assembly passed a resolution to have them join the board.

The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally confirmed the appointment of eight SABC board candidates.

The appointment of the board members comes almost a month after the National Assembly passed a resolution to have them join the board.

The candidates are Mary Papayya, Marcia Socikwa, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Saths Cooper, Jasmina Patel, Bernedette Muthien, Benjamin Lekalakala and David Maimela.

The appointment of the eight new board members didn’t come without opposition and robust debate.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) both objected to Cooper and Maimela.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said that while she welcomes the appointments she still has reservations.

"We welcome Ramaphosa's decision, however, it was one that was clearly made under pressure. We're also concerned with the fact that he says he made the decision after meeting with the minister of Communications."

The president has wished the new board members well in their efforts to secure the sustainability of the SABC.

