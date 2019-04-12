Protesting Rustervaal residents threaten to boycott elections
Residents have accused a group of people of stealing a piece of land that was promised to them and wants them evicted.
VEREENIGING - Protesting residents of Rustervaal have threatened to boycott elections if their land problem is ignored.
Police fired rubber bullets on Friday to disperse protesters who were blocking the R82 with burning tyres and rocks.
Protesting residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging moving closer to the police.#ProtestAction pic.twitter.com/CXeoTcSo5j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2019
Residents have accused a group of people of stealing a piece of land that was promised to them and wants them evicted.
Community members were dispersed and the heavy police presence was also waning as the rain started pouring in the area.
One of the residents, who did not want to be named, said if the shack dwellers are not removed, they will not be voting.
“The Independent Electoral Commission is currently unwanted in this area up until the issues are resolved,” he said.
Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa is expected to meet with residents of the two communities on Saturday.
THREATS TO RENDER GAUTENG UNGOVERNABLE
Meanwhile, Pennyville residents in Soweto say they will render Gauteng ungovernable if the premier’s office does not address their concerns.
They shut the community down on Friday with burning tyres and rubble.
Pennyville residents and those from other nearby townships submitted a memorandum to Premier David Makhura’s office demanding title deeds for the flats they live in.
#PennyvilleShutdown Residents running back to the main road after police leave. KM pic.twitter.com/V2Ap4OvuIH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2019
Community leader Mongi Mbatha said the police don’t scare them.
“It’s not over yet until we say so because we are still waiting for seven days for a response from the premier,” he said.
Mbatha encouraged the community not to lose hope.
“These people are strengthening us, let us keep on fighting. We will eventually get what we are fighting for.”
Residents have given Makhura seven days to respond, if he doesn’t they said they would return to the streets.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane clarifies scope of Gordhan investigation
-
This is the city where you’re most likely to be killed in SA - report
-
Unexpected: SA teen makes it to Harvard, joining less than 5% of applicants
-
Eskom cable thieves sentenced to 20 years in jail
-
MAPPED: 13 communities across SA rocked by protests
-
Flooding predicted for Joburg, Tshwane after heavy downpours
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.