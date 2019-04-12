Protesting Rustervaal residents threaten to boycott elections

Residents have accused a group of people of stealing a piece of land that was promised to them and wants them evicted.

VEREENIGING - Protesting residents of Rustervaal have threatened to boycott elections if their land problem is ignored.

Police fired rubber bullets on Friday to disperse protesters who were blocking the R82 with burning tyres and rocks.

Protesting residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging moving closer to the police.#ProtestAction pic.twitter.com/CXeoTcSo5j — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2019

Residents have accused a group of people of stealing a piece of land that was promised to them and wants them evicted.

Community members were dispersed and the heavy police presence was also waning as the rain started pouring in the area.

One of the residents, who did not want to be named, said if the shack dwellers are not removed, they will not be voting.

“The Independent Electoral Commission is currently unwanted in this area up until the issues are resolved,” he said.

Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa is expected to meet with residents of the two communities on Saturday.

THREATS TO RENDER GAUTENG UNGOVERNABLE

Meanwhile, Pennyville residents in Soweto say they will render Gauteng ungovernable if the premier’s office does not address their concerns.

They shut the community down on Friday with burning tyres and rubble.

Pennyville residents and those from other nearby townships submitted a memorandum to Premier David Makhura’s office demanding title deeds for the flats they live in.

#PennyvilleShutdown Residents running back to the main road after police leave. KM pic.twitter.com/V2Ap4OvuIH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2019

Community leader Mongi Mbatha said the police don’t scare them.

“It’s not over yet until we say so because we are still waiting for seven days for a response from the premier,” he said.

Mbatha encouraged the community not to lose hope.

“These people are strengthening us, let us keep on fighting. We will eventually get what we are fighting for.”

Residents have given Makhura seven days to respond, if he doesn’t they said they would return to the streets.