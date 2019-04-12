View all in Latest
Police use rubber bullets, tear gas to control Blackheath protesters

Blackheath residents took to the streets to raise their concerns over housing and demand solutions to their grievances.

FILE: Khayelitsha residents protest on 11 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
FILE: Khayelitsha residents protest on 11 April 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have had to use rubber bullets and tear gas to control crowds of protesters in Blackheath.

There are also ongoing demonstrations related to housing in Eerste River.

It’s calm in Lwandle and the MyCiti bus service resumed operation in Khayelitsha.

In Eerste River, about 200 people on Friday illegally invaded newly built houses in Forest Village.

Police and other agencies removed them, but this led to protests and clashes.

In Blackheath residents again took to the streets over housing.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “The area remains tense and volatile, but it’s under control.”

On Thursday, there were demonstrations in Khayelitsha, Lwandle and Ottery.

Schools remain closed in Lwandle where at least 20 people have been arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

