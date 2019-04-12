Police use rubber bullets, tear gas to control Blackheath protesters

Blackheath residents took to the streets to raise their concerns over housing and demand solutions to their grievances.

CAPE TOWN - Police have had to use rubber bullets and tear gas to control crowds of protesters in Blackheath.

There are also ongoing demonstrations related to housing in Eerste River.

It’s calm in Lwandle and the MyCiti bus service resumed operation in Khayelitsha.

In Eerste River, about 200 people on Friday illegally invaded newly built houses in Forest Village.

Police and other agencies removed them, but this led to protests and clashes.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “The area remains tense and volatile, but it’s under control.”

On Thursday, there were demonstrations in Khayelitsha, Lwandle and Ottery.

Schools remain closed in Lwandle where at least 20 people have been arrested.

#KhayelitshaProtest The demonstrators are in front of the City municipal office. They demanding to speak to officials regarding their water issues. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/PU7qgGyhLy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

#LwandleProtest Earlier today, more than 2000 protestors took to the streets demanding land and housing.

They occupied land where they marked plots and erected structures. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/Np0Bq3isZu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)