Police disperse protesting Rustervaal residents from blocking R82

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Police disperse protesting Rustervaal residents from blocking R82

Officers said on Friday residents were throwing stones at passing vehicles on the road during their protest.

Police monitoring protests in Rustervaal in Vereeniging on 12 April 2019. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
Police monitoring protests in Rustervaal in Vereeniging on 12 April 2019. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
11 minutes ago

VEREENIGING - Police have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging who have been blocking the R82.

Officers said on Friday residents were throwing stones at passing vehicles on the road during their protest.

Residents were demanding the removal of a group of people they have accused of stealing their land.

The protesters were seen regrouping on one end of the road holding shields, while on the other end, two police nyalas and armed officers remained on guard.

They were forced to flee from the R82 earlier which was blocked with burning tyres and rocks.

“We managed to use minimum force, which is rubber bullets, to get them out of the road so that traffic can start flowing,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Residents of Rustervaal want shack dwellers in their neighbourhood to be evicted and claim they allegedly stole a piece of land that was earmarked for them.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA