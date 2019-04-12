Police disperse protesting Rustervaal residents from blocking R82

Officers said on Friday residents were throwing stones at passing vehicles on the road during their protest.

VEREENIGING - Police have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging who have been blocking the R82.

Officers said on Friday residents were throwing stones at passing vehicles on the road during their protest.

Police have fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting residents of Rustervaal in Vereeniging - from closing the R82. No injuries reported. #ProtestAction RN pic.twitter.com/PVARGzu2b1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2019

Residents were demanding the removal of a group of people they have accused of stealing their land.

The protesters were seen regrouping on one end of the road holding shields, while on the other end, two police nyalas and armed officers remained on guard.

They were forced to flee from the R82 earlier which was blocked with burning tyres and rocks.

“We managed to use minimum force, which is rubber bullets, to get them out of the road so that traffic can start flowing,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Residents of Rustervaal want shack dwellers in their neighbourhood to be evicted and claim they allegedly stole a piece of land that was earmarked for them.