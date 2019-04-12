Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernable

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernable

The group has shut the area as they are demanding title deeds to the flats they have been occupying since 2005.

Protesters gather in Pennyville, Soweto on 12 April 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Protesters gather in Pennyville, Soweto on 12 April 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Pennyville residents in Soweto have threatened to disrupt voting in the area if government does not address their grievances.

The group has shut the area as they are demanding title deeds to the flats they have been occupying since 2005.

This is the latest in a number of service delivery protests around the country.

The residents say that since they have been brought here, the owners of this land have changed 5 times.

They say that they thought this land belonged the government.

"Five companies all claim to own this place, so we are confused as to who owns this place, so that's why we're here and we want to say to Mayor Mashaba 'please come to this place and assist us'. Even today we're going to submit a another memo to Premier Makhura."

Community leader Mongi Bbatha said that they've given government a tight deadline to address their demands.

"We are giving them only 7 days to respond. If they don't respond, we will make Gauteng ungovernable because we have collided with other complexes like Ekhuruleni, Alexandra, Roodepoort, Vleihof, all those complexes [sic]."

Roads in the area continue to be closed. Residents have also closed the N17 that had be reopened by police earlier.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA