Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernable

JOHANNESBURG - Pennyville residents in Soweto have threatened to disrupt voting in the area if government does not address their grievances.

The group has shut the area as they are demanding title deeds to the flats they have been occupying since 2005.

This is the latest in a number of service delivery protests around the country.

The residents say that since they have been brought here, the owners of this land have changed 5 times.

They say that they thought this land belonged the government.

"Five companies all claim to own this place, so we are confused as to who owns this place, so that's why we're here and we want to say to Mayor Mashaba 'please come to this place and assist us'. Even today we're going to submit a another memo to Premier Makhura."

Community leader Mongi Bbatha said that they've given government a tight deadline to address their demands.

"We are giving them only 7 days to respond. If they don't respond, we will make Gauteng ungovernable because we have collided with other complexes like Ekhuruleni, Alexandra, Roodepoort, Vleihof, all those complexes [sic]."

Roads in the area continue to be closed. Residents have also closed the N17 that had be reopened by police earlier.

#PennyvilleShutdown Residents running back to the main road after police leave. KM pic.twitter.com/V2Ap4OvuIH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2019