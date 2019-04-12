View all in Latest
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately

Tau's successor as Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, said that the city will launch a probe to determine what happened to the money set aside for the project aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.

FILE: Parks Tau. Picture: EWN
FILE: Parks Tau. Picture: EWN
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Johannesburg Mayor Parks Tau says that money set aside for the Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately.

Residents in the Alexandra township have been protesting over a lack of services for the past week.
Tau's successor Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the city will launch a probe to determine what happened to the money set aside for the project aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.

Tau said that under his administration the money was spent on these specific issues.

“A specific audit was done by the Auditor-General on the project and no maladministration was found in that particular audit. So, to suggest that the money was not spent on development is inappropriate.”

Tau also said that he is happy with the contribution he made when he was mayor.

“We look at developments in, amongst other things, Ivory Park, we look in Diepsloot and there’s a whole range of other developments and I think we did a great job.”

