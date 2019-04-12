Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately
Tau's successor as Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, said that the city will launch a probe to determine what happened to the money set aside for the project aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Johannesburg Mayor Parks Tau says that money set aside for the Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately.
Residents in the Alexandra township have been protesting over a lack of services for the past week.
Tau's successor Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the city will launch a probe to determine what happened to the money set aside for the project aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.
Tau said that under his administration the money was spent on these specific issues.
“A specific audit was done by the Auditor-General on the project and no maladministration was found in that particular audit. So, to suggest that the money was not spent on development is inappropriate.”
Tau also said that he is happy with the contribution he made when he was mayor.
“We look at developments in, amongst other things, Ivory Park, we look in Diepsloot and there’s a whole range of other developments and I think we did a great job.”
More in Politics
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiry
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing delivery
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative action
-
Experts warn political parties against exploiting xenophobia for votes
-
Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment
-
Ramaphosa gives ministers deadline to come up with plan for Alex
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.