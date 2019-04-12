NZ man admits abusing Muslims at Christchurch mosque
Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa was said to have been shocked and did not realise what he had done until police showed him a video in which he was yelling abusive comments including 'all Muslims are terrorists'.
CHRISTCHURCH - A 33-year-old New Zealand man pleaded guilty Friday to harassing Muslims outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens were gunned down in a massacre last month, but said he can't remember anything about it.
Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa was said to have been shocked and did not realise what he had done until police showed him a video in which he was yelling abusive comments including "all Muslims are terrorists".
When Tuapawa appeared in court charged with disorderly behaviour that was "likely to cause violence," his lawyer said his client was ashamed of his actions and could not explain how or why it happened, local media reported.
Tuapawa was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the name of US President Donald Trump when he shouted abuse at Muslims outside the Al Noor mosque on Wednesday. He was arrested on Thursday.
Tuapawa was remanded on bail to be sentenced on 31 July.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder after opening fire at Al Noor and a second Christchurch mosque on 15 March.
Popular in World
-
US charges Assange after London arrest ends seven years in Ecuador embassy
-
Julian Assange: Conspiracy theorist proved right?
-
American convicted of killing preacher is scheduled for execution
-
Chinese scientists create monkeys with human brain genes
-
Dalai Lama discharged from hospital
-
Ex-pope Benedict blames Church sex abuse crisis on '68
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.