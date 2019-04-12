View all in Latest
NZ man admits abusing Muslims at Christchurch mosque

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa was said to have been shocked and did not realise what he had done until police showed him a video in which he was yelling abusive comments including 'all Muslims are terrorists'.

Indian Muslims and clerics hold posters to condemn the mass shooting that occured at multiple mosques in New Zealand city of Christchurch, during an Islamic seminary in Mumbai on 14 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Indian Muslims and clerics hold posters to condemn the mass shooting that occured at multiple mosques in New Zealand city of Christchurch, during an Islamic seminary in Mumbai on 14 March 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

CHRISTCHURCH - A 33-year-old New Zealand man pleaded guilty Friday to harassing Muslims outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens were gunned down in a massacre last month, but said he can't remember anything about it.

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa was said to have been shocked and did not realise what he had done until police showed him a video in which he was yelling abusive comments including "all Muslims are terrorists".

When Tuapawa appeared in court charged with disorderly behaviour that was "likely to cause violence," his lawyer said his client was ashamed of his actions and could not explain how or why it happened, local media reported.

Tuapawa was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the name of US President Donald Trump when he shouted abuse at Muslims outside the Al Noor mosque on Wednesday. He was arrested on Thursday.

Tuapawa was remanded on bail to be sentenced on 31 July.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder after opening fire at Al Noor and a second Christchurch mosque on 15 March.

