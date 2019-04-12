Nhleko didn’t understand scope of his authority, McBride tells Zondo inquiry

Former Ipid head Robert McBride has made the claims about former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko during his testimony at the commission on Friday, which is now dealing with the capture of the criminal justice system.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko outsourced Parliament’s oversight role to a private law firm.

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has made the claims during his testimony at the commission on Friday, which is now dealing with the capture of the criminal justice system.

McBride has been testifying about Ipid’s investigation of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.

Nhleko relied on a preliminary report to act against the implicated officers despite there being a final report which cleared them of wrongdoing.

McBride says Nhleko’s complaint in his suspension notice was that McBride had asked the police portfolio committee for an opportunity to address it on the rendition matter after Nhleko appointed Werksmans Attorneys to investigate it.

“He [Nhleko] preferred Werksmans to Parliament. He preferred a process that a private law firm exercises oversight over an independent oversight body.”

He says Nhleko conducted himself improperly.

“The minister did not understand the notion of independence of Ipid. He did not understand where his authority begins and ends, and he didn’t understand the issue of openness.”

McBride accused Nhleko of abusing his powers and processes to purge him and other from Ipid.

