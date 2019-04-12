More than 8,000 flee Libya fighting: UN
Aside from those who have fled, many remain stranded inside conflict-affected areas, with safety fears rising and supplies running short.
GENEVA - More than 8,000 people, half of whom have been displaced over the last two days, have fled fighting around Libya's capital, the United Nations said Friday.
"Displacements from areas affected by the clashes in an around Tripoli continue to surge," UN spokesperson Rheal Leblanc told reporters in Geneva.
Aside from those who have fled, Leblanc said that "many families remain stranded inside conflict-affected areas", with safety fears rising and supplies running short.
Military strongman Khalifa Haftar has launched an offensive to take Tripoli from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), intensifying the crisis in the country riven by divisions since the Nato-backed overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Dozens of people have been killed over the past week and more than 300 have been wounded, according to the World Health Organisation.
Speaking by phone from Tripoli, WHO's representative in Libya Jaffar Hussain Syed told reporters that the "fighting is closing (in) from the outskirts to inside of Tripoli".
"Our fear is that there will be more civilian casualties," he said.
Haftar's advance has triggered mounting global alarm, with the UN warning the situation could spiral out of control.
Popular in Africa
-
Algeria protests keep up pressure on regime
-
Zimbabwe reaches agreement with IMF on economic reform programme
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?
-
Sudan army ousts Bashir, protestors vow further demos
-
Al-Bashir exit: ICC closely watching developments in Sudan
-
Sudanese defy curfew to demand new military rulers quit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.