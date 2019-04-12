Mkhwebane clarifies scope of Gordhan investigation
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane maintains she will not conduct her investigation into Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in the glare of the public to avoid jeopardising it.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her current investigation into Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is only to investigate claims that he established the so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” in violation of the country’s intelligence prescripts.
Mkhwebane has confirmed that she has served a subpoena on Gordhan, but says she is disappointed it was leaked within hours of its release.
She has clarified that the investigation relates to allegations of improper conduct and a violation of the executive ethics code along with irregular and unlawful activities by the minister.
Mkhwebane maintains she will not conduct her investigation in the glare of the public to avoid jeopardising it.
The Public Protector says she is concerned that her subpoena was leaked with no regard for the investigating staff who are now compromised, making their jobs difficult.
She says her investigation is not related to criminal charges that were abandoned by the National Prosecuting Authority against Gordhan but focuses on maladministration during Gordhan’s tenure as Sars commissioner.
She says this is a fact-finding mission that can go either way, and takes exception to suggestions that she is harassing the minister.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
This is the city where you’re most likely to be killed in SA - report
-
A day of Gauteng protests by Soweto, West Rand & Gomorrah residents
-
Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievances
-
Unexpected: SA teen makes it to Harvard, joining less than 5% of applicants
-
Flooding predicted for Joburg, Tshwane after heavy downpours
-
Police use rubber bullets, tear gas to control Blackheath protesters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.