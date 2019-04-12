MEC awaits info from Nzimande on Hout Bay taxi violence task team

The office of the Western Cape transport MEC says as soon as it receives official communication from the minister about the task team, it will work with the national department.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape transport MEC Donald Grant hasn't received any information about a national government-led task team dealing with taxi violence in Hout Bay.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande met with representatives from the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) earlier this week following several weeks of taxi disputes in Hout Bay that resulted in the deaths of five people.

Provincial government suspended the registration certificates for Cata and a Codeta-affiliated taxi association, meaning operators from the two organisations cannot operate in the area.

Nzimande has issued a statement saying he has set up an intervention team, which will include provincial and local government and Santaco, to deal with the situation in Hout Bay.

However, Grant's spokesperson Siphesihle Dube said the MEC hadn't heard anything about the plan.

“We believe there has been a task team from reports, but we haven’t received any formal notification from Minister Nzimande’s office about the task team and what its composition is going to look like,” said Dube.

He said as soon as the MEC’s office received official communication from the minister about the task team, it would work with the national department and provide the necessary support.

In May last year, provincial government also set up a task team following taxi violence in Delft.