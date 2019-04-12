View all in Latest
Go

McBride: My suspension part of efforts to take control of anti-corruption bodies

Former Ipid head Robert McBride has described the central role played by police Crime Intelligence in efforts to destabilise law enforcement agencies and to have their heads falsely implicated in crimes, which provided the pretext for their removal.

A screengrab of Robert McBride giving testimony at the state capture commission on 11 April 2019.
A screengrab of Robert McBride giving testimony at the state capture commission on 11 April 2019.
52 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former Ipid head Robert McBride has described the central role played by police Crime Intelligence in efforts to destabilise law enforcement agencies and to have their heads falsely implicated in crimes, which provided the pretext for their removal.

The former watchdog body boss started testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Thursday.

The commission has now moved on to dealing with the capture of institutions within the criminal justice system, such as Ipid, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

McBride said that Crime Intelligence compiled the dockets which led to the removal of Hawks head Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya.

“CI would not be preparing documents. It's unusual for them to be carrying dockets and taking statements from witnesses and suspects.”

He said that his suspension in 2015 was part of efforts to take control of anti-corruption bodies.

“To remove them and replace them with people who wouldn’t do their tasks diligently.”

He said that during his suspension, Crime Intelligence pounced.

McBride continues leading his evidence on Friday.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension & the weakening of Ipid

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

