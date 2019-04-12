McBride, Dramat and Sibiya's removal was planned, Zondo inquiry hears
JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo commission of inquiry has heard how the heads of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and Hawks were removed through a calculated series of events, effectively destroying their independence.
Former Ipid head Robert McBride has testified about the events leading up to his arrest and those of then Hawks boss Anwa Dramat and the provincial head of the unit, Shadrack Sibiya, in separate cases.
McBride has testified how false allegations of impropriety and criminal conduct were used as the pretext to suspend and prosecute officials perceived as obstacles to efforts to capture the institutions.
LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of Robert McBride’s testimony at state capture inquiry
He took the commission through intercepting timelines of events that happened to him, Dramat and Sibiya. They were all falsely accused of wrongdoing then suspended and later hauled off to court on trumped-up charges.
McBride discussed the significance of these events.
"When we were, in essence, the mainstay of an independent organisation that exercises investigative oversight over the police of South Africa, this is what was done to us. DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks) supposedly independent; the head is knocked out. The person who replaces the head of DPCI is ultimately the commander of those who then arrest us," he said.
All the charges have since been withdrawn against McBride, Dramat and Sibiya.
WATCH: Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension and the weakening of Ipid
