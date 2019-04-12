View all in Latest
Go

McBride: Nhleko interfered in investigations in bid to fire me

Nhleko had accused McBride and the investigators of unlawfully changing an investigation report in order to clear implicated officers.

FILE: Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko. Picture: GCIS
15 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has accused former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko of interfering in investigations and undermining due process in order to fire him and senior Ipid investigators.

McBride is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry where he has been asked about the Werksmans attorney investigation of Ipid’s handling of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition investigation.

Nhleko had accused McBride and the investigators of unlawfully changing an investigation report in order to clear implicated officers.

McBride said that at one point, the minister instructed Ipid investigator Innocent Kuba to co-operate with the Werksmans officials.

He said that Nhleko later relied on the Werksmans report to fire him and two investigators.

