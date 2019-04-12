McBride: Nhleko interfered in investigations in bid to fire me
Nhleko had accused McBride and the investigators of unlawfully changing an investigation report in order to clear implicated officers.
PRETORIA – Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has accused former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko of interfering in investigations and undermining due process in order to fire him and senior Ipid investigators.
McBride is testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry where he has been asked about the Werksmans attorney investigation of Ipid’s handling of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition investigation.
Nhleko had accused McBride and the investigators of unlawfully changing an investigation report in order to clear implicated officers.
McBride said that at one point, the minister instructed Ipid investigator Innocent Kuba to co-operate with the Werksmans officials.
He said that Nhleko later relied on the Werksmans report to fire him and two investigators.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Roads blocked as protest flares up in Soweto
-
This is the city where you’re most likely to be killed in SA - report
-
Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment
-
92 illegal firearms seized at CT gun shop
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing delivery
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.