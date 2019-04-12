Mashaba to meet with councillors over Alexandra grievances

-
Exclusive Books to launch 'Gangster State' in Cape Town next weekLocal
-
CoCT to launch Easter road safety operation with free vehicle checksLocal
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Mashaba to meet with councillors over Alexandra grievancesLocal
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Kim Jong Un consolidates power as North Korea shuffles leadershipWorld
-
Exclusive Books to launch 'Gangster State' in Cape Town next weekLocal
-
CoCT to launch Easter road safety operation with free vehicle checksLocal
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Mashaba to meet with councillors over Alexandra grievancesLocal
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriatelyPolitics
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernableLocal
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing deliveryPolitics
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative actionPolitics
-
Cele: No protests will prevent South Africans from voting on 8 MayLocal
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela: ANC behind Khayelitsha protestsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
Protests to spike ahead of elections, warns Municipal IQLocal
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriatelyPolitics
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing deliveryPolitics
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative actionPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand falls on firm dollar, weak dataBusiness
-
SA clears 3 more accounts of Steinhoff insider tradingBusiness
-
Eskom thanks SA for ‘understanding’ as grid remains vulnerableLocal
-
Eskom warns of high risk of stage 1 load shedding todayLocal
-
Zimbabwe GDP growth below target at 4% in 2018 – TreasuryAfrica
-
BP latest oil major to exit China's shale gas after poor drilling resultsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Wendy Williams splits from husband Kevin HunterLifestyle
-
Obama, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg pay tribute to rapper Nipsey HussleLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West studying lawLifestyle
-
Family and friends mourn Nipsey Hussle in secret serviceLifestyle
-
'I think she's being portrayed unfairly': Oprah Winfrey defends Duchess MeghanLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan to keep baby plans privateLifestyle
-
Nigeria’s twin town ponders cause of multiple birthsAfrica
-
Oscar-winner Rush wins defamation case against News Corp’s Australian armLifestyle
-
Hear the roar: First full 'Lion King' trailer hits the internetLifestyle
-
Vettel sets the pace in first Chinese GP practiceSport
-
Huge challenge for mighty Al Ahly in CAF Champions LeagueSport
-
Australia's Folau to 'fight for career' after anti-gay rowSport
-
Major monster Koepka shares first-round lead at MastersSport
-
Late Alonso header, Kepa saves hand Chelsea win in PragueSport
-
Arsenal take 2-0 advantage over Napoli in Europa LeagueSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Lwandle residents: We want to live a decent lifeLocal
-
'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protestersLocal
-
Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?Local
-
Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension & the weakening of IpidLocal
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?Africa
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournamentsSport
-
Hear the roar: First full 'Lion King' trailer hits the internetLifestyle
-
What Malema had to say about VBS, Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' & Emmerson MnangagwaPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
Mashaba to meet with councillors over Alexandra grievances
This comes ahead of Mashaba's scheduled meeting with the community on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will be meeting with councillors representing different political parties in Alexandra in an attempt to address the community's grievances.
This comes ahead of Mashaba's scheduled meeting with the community on Monday.
On Thursday, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa visited residents, promising them a million houses over a period of five years.
The City of Joburg will launch a probe to determine what happened to the money set aside for the project aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.
Alexandra Total Shutdown organiser Sandile Mavundla said that Mashaba's efforts are too little too late.
“Even if people are burning tyres, you need to come and still engage with the people. If people are still saying no, try to make all the means to speak to those vulnerable communities. Don’t just distance yourself from them.”
Timeline
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriatelyone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa gives ministers deadline to come up with plan for Alex5 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protest7 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Mashaba over failure to meet Alex residents22 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernableone hour ago
-
This is the city where you’re most likely to be killed in SA - report19 hours ago
-
Roads blocked as protest flares up in Soweto3 hours ago
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriatelyone hour ago
-
Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment5 hours ago
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.