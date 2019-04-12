View all in Latest
Mashaba to meet with councillors over Alexandra grievances

This comes ahead of Mashaba's scheduled meeting with the community on Monday.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will be meeting with councillors representing different political parties in Alexandra in an attempt to address the community's grievances.

This comes ahead of Mashaba's scheduled meeting with the community on Monday.

On Thursday, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa visited residents, promising them a million houses over a period of five years.

The City of Joburg will launch a probe to determine what happened to the money set aside for the project aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.

Alexandra Total Shutdown organiser Sandile Mavundla said that Mashaba's efforts are too little too late.

“Even if people are burning tyres, you need to come and still engage with the people. If people are still saying no, try to make all the means to speak to those vulnerable communities. Don’t just distance yourself from them.”

