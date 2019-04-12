Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievances
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Friday met with councillors from various political parties from Alexandra to address their grievances.
Protests erupted in the township last week after residents demanded that Mashaba come to them to address their concerns over service delivery.
Mashaba and speaker of council Vasco da Gama said they were disappointed that African National Congress (ANC) representatives had shunned the discussions.
Those who were present at the meeting included councillors from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as well MMCs of finance, development planning, housing, and public safety as well as representatives from the SA Human Rights Commission.
Mashaba called on the parties to put their political differences aside and work for the people of South Africa.
EFF councillors said the Democratic Alliance constantly blamed the ANC while the ANC blamec apartheid.
