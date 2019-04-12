MAPPED: 13 communities across SA rocked by protests
These are the 13 areas nationwide demanding the attention of politicians ahead of the May elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the much-anticipated general elections set for 8 May, there has been a sporadic up-pick in service delivery protests in South Africa.
Furious residents from various communities across the country - including Alexandra in the City of Joburg and the City of Tshwane in Gauteng, Strand in the Western Cape, and Kroonstad in Free State - engaged in protests over demands ranging from housing, unemployment, electricity and water.
Since Thursday, the unrest claimed the lives of four people countrywide related to protests, which have seen the closure of roads in towns with burning tyres and debris, and have also seen police engaged in running battles with protesters.
The government's Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster, the police ministry and the Independent Electoral Commission on Thursday briefed the media on the country's state of readiness ahead of the elections.
The SAPS identified a few hotspots where law enforcement visibility would be intensified to prevent shutdowns and no-go areas to stop the public from being able to vote.
Police also earmarked a few hotspots in KwaZulu-Natal for possible unrest flaring up related to political tensions, as well as Vuwani in Limpopo, where some residents have reportedly vowed no voting would take place in the area.
Municipal IQ, which specialises in local government data, last week announced a record-high number of service delivery protests across the country in the first quarter of 2019.
The organisation said the uptick in protests was expected as communities make the most of the opportunity to draw politicians’ attention to their plights ahead of the key polls.
Here are the 13 communities countrywide that have been rocked by service delivery protests.
More in Politics
-
The role of party politics & voter education in marginalising voters
-
ANC welcomes appointment of 'seasoned' SABC board members
-
Mokgalapa accuses ANC of fueling protests in Tshwane
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analysts
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVR
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriately
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.