Flooding predicted for Joburg, Tshwane after heavy downpours

Group Five to shed assets under business review
Business
Motorists have been urged to be especially careful until about 6pm as the roads may be slippery.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for thunderstorms that may lead to localised flooding in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
Forecaster Lulama Pheme said the slow-moving storms may lead to slippery roads.
Motorists have been urged to be especially careful until about 6pm.
"And because they are slow-moving, they are giving us heavy downpours," he said.
Warning:12/04/2019 14h00 TO:12/04/2019 17h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with heavy downpours observed in southern Tshwane LM (Centurion area) moving north resulting localized flooding.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 12, 2019
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.