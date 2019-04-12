Flooding predicted for Joburg, Tshwane after heavy downpours

Motorists have been urged to be especially careful until about 6pm as the roads may be slippery.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for thunderstorms that may lead to localised flooding in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Forecaster Lulama Pheme said the slow-moving storms may lead to slippery roads.

"And because they are slow-moving, they are giving us heavy downpours," he said.