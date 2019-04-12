Hammanskraal demonstrators slam police for using force during protests
Following a day of protest action in at least three areas in the north of Gauteng, police were forced to use rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse crowds and contain unrest.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, have criticised police for using rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades during service delivery protests.
This comes after a day of unrest in and around Hamanskraal.
There were also protests in Alexandra, Gomora and Soshanguve.

One resident said that their protests affect police officials lives as well.
“This tendency of the police coming here and shooting everybody without engaging is not right.
“They should engage with the residents of Hammanskraal because they’re also the residents of Hammanskraal and these issues that we’re raising here of service delivery, they even affect them. Some of them are the residents of Hammanskraal.”
Elsewhere, a church in Gomora was petrol bombed and vandalised.
Police say they are not short of manpower to monitor unrest around Gauteng.
WATCH: Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?
