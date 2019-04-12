Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment
It emerged on Thursday that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is conducting a fresh investigation into the matter after a complaint from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister Pravin Gordhan’ s office says that they regard the Public Protector’s subpoena related to the so-called Sars rogue unit to be part of a fightback campaign to disrupt efforts to uncover malfeasance in government.
It emerged on Thursday that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is conducting a fresh investigation into the matter after a complaint from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela investigated the allegations in 2014 and didn’t pursue them. The Hawks also probed the claims but didn’t prosecute and the Nugent commission of inquiry found no wrongdoing in establishing and operating an investigative unit within Sars.
Gordhan’s office said that the issuing of the subpoena amounts to persistent harassment, saying that the same set of allegations have been investigated by several institutions.
Gordhan’s attorney Tebogo Malatji said that they considered this matter closed but will respond to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
“The subpoena and affidavit for April gives us seven working days to put together a history of a good 15 years. We’re unlikely to respond in the form and shape she wants, and we will likely ask for an extension.”
It is understood that former Sars acting commissioner Oupa Magashula has also been subpoenaed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Burning of books, disruptions not what ANC stands for
-
1 million houses and tablets for schools: Ramaphosa’s promises to Alex community
-
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
DA wins 3 by-elections in Western Cape
-
Ramaphosa gives ministers deadline to come up with plan for Alex
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.