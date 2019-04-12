Gordhan: Public Protector's subpoena amounts to persistent harassment

It emerged on Thursday that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is conducting a fresh investigation into the matter after a complaint from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Pravin Gordhan’ s office says that they regard the Public Protector’s subpoena related to the so-called Sars rogue unit to be part of a fightback campaign to disrupt efforts to uncover malfeasance in government.

It emerged on Thursday that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is conducting a fresh investigation into the matter after a complaint from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela investigated the allegations in 2014 and didn’t pursue them. The Hawks also probed the claims but didn’t prosecute and the Nugent commission of inquiry found no wrongdoing in establishing and operating an investigative unit within Sars.

Gordhan’s office said that the issuing of the subpoena amounts to persistent harassment, saying that the same set of allegations have been investigated by several institutions.

Gordhan’s attorney Tebogo Malatji said that they considered this matter closed but will respond to Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“The subpoena and affidavit for April gives us seven working days to put together a history of a good 15 years. We’re unlikely to respond in the form and shape she wants, and we will likely ask for an extension.”

It is understood that former Sars acting commissioner Oupa Magashula has also been subpoenaed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)