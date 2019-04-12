Gauteng MEC wants to target organisers of violent protests
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said that the government wants to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says that law enforcement officials will now target organisers of the service delivery protests that have rocked parts of the province on Friday morning.
The MEC has called for calm as police deal with at least six protests in Gauteng alone, of which the affected areas include De Deur, Kagiso, Ga-Rankuwa, Mohlakeng and Bekkersdal.
Several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres while some communities are on lockdown.
Nkosi-Malobane said that the government wants to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated.
“Leaders must take the responsibility, even if they’re not that are not the ones throwing stones but as the ones that are leading these people that are actually throwing stones at others.
“So, it’s time we target the leaders and all organisers of these service delivery protests and deal with them decisively.”
