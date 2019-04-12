Exclusive Books to launch 'Gangster State' in Cape Town next week

Exclusive Books said the initial event was cancelled after discussions between the franchise, the V&A Waterfront and the police.

CAPE TOWN - Exclusive Books says it will be launching Pieter-Louis Myburgh's Gangster State at the V&A Waterfront next week.

On Thursday, Primedia hosted the launch of Myburgh's explosive book which focuses on the alleged dirty dealings of the ANC's Ace Magashule.

The launch was supposed to take place at an Exclusive Books at the shopping centre but was postponed because of violent protests at the Johannesburg launch. Protesters identified as ANC members ripped up copies of the book and disrupted proceedings.

However, the party has since distanced itself from the protest.

Exclusive Books CEO Grattan Kirk said the damage to books amounted to R30,000. He said books were torn and stolen. However, there was no extensive damage to property, he said.

He has opened a case with the police over the incident.

"Our intention was not to cancel. Following a conversation with the V&A Waterfront, following their conversation with the SAPS (South African Police Service), the recommendation was that we don't hold the event.

"It was really taken out of our hands," he said.

Kirk said the police said they would not be able to provide security support for the event because they had no resources to spare following the eruption of the service delivery protests in parts of the City of Cape Town.