Eskom cable thieves sentenced to 20 years in jail

-
Senzeni Zokwana says farmers need not fear land expropriationLocal
-
ANC WC wants inquiry into deaths of teen Caledon protestersLocal
-
'Stay away from schools if you don't want to be searched' – Lesufi to pupilsLocal
-
Mkhwebane clarifies scope of Gordhan investigationLocal
-
Eskom cable thieves sentenced to 20 years in jailLocal
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
Senzeni Zokwana says farmers need not fear land expropriationLocal
-
ANC WC wants inquiry into deaths of teen Caledon protestersLocal
-
'Stay away from schools if you don't want to be searched' – Lesufi to pupilsLocal
-
Mkhwebane clarifies scope of Gordhan investigationLocal
-
Eskom cable thieves sentenced to 20 years in jailLocal
-
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
-
Police disperse protesting Rustervaal residents from blocking R82Local
-
Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievancesLocal
-
A day of Gauteng protests by Soweto, West Rand & Gomorrah residentsLocal
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Pennyville protesters: We will make Gauteng ungovernableLocal
-
ANC, EFF believe land expropriation will fast track housing deliveryPolitics
-
ACDP: ANC went too far with affirmative actionPolitics
-
Cele: No protests will prevent South Africans from voting on 8 MayLocal
-
ANC welcomes appointment of 'seasoned' SABC board membersLocal
-
Mokgalapa accuses ANC of fueling protests in TshwanePolitics
-
DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analystsPolitics
-
Politicians could be to blame for spike in protests - CSVRPolitics
-
Parks Tau: Money set aside for Alex Renewal Project was used appropriatelyPolitics
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand slips after poor local manufacturing dataBusiness
-
Rand falls on firm dollar, weak dataBusiness
-
SA clears 3 more accounts of Steinhoff insider tradingBusiness
-
Eskom thanks SA for ‘understanding’ as grid remains vulnerableLocal
-
Eskom warns of high risk of stage 1 load shedding todayLocal
-
Zimbabwe GDP growth below target at 4% in 2018 – TreasuryAfrica
Popular Topics
-
Chicago sues Jussie Smollett over costs of investigating alleged attackLifestyle
-
Wendy Williams splits from husband Kevin HunterLifestyle
-
Obama, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg pay tribute to rapper Nipsey HussleLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West studying lawLifestyle
-
Family and friends mourn Nipsey Hussle in secret serviceLifestyle
-
'I think she's being portrayed unfairly': Oprah Winfrey defends Duchess MeghanLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Meghan to keep baby plans privateLifestyle
-
Nigeria’s twin town ponders cause of multiple birthsAfrica
-
Oscar-winner Rush wins defamation case against News Corp’s Australian armLifestyle
-
Vunipola defends Australia's Folau in anti-gay rowSport
-
Windies name Reifer as interim coach ahead of World CupSport
-
French rugby clubs vote against foreign coach for national teamSport
-
Stormers finish tough tour on high noteSport
-
Crusaders hit back to stay unbeaten at homeSport
-
Tottenham's Kane has 'significant' ankle ligament damageSport
Popular Topics
-
Unpacking Robert McBride's first day at the state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa thanks Alex demonstrators for peaceful protestPolitics
-
Lwandle residents: We want to live a decent lifeLocal
-
'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protestersLocal
-
Rubber bullets, tear gas & a church set alight: What happened in Tshwane?Local
-
Zondo Inquiry: Robert McBride on his suspension & the weakening of IpidLocal
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?Africa
-
Uncle Hugh, 'the people’s physio,' on his 100 HSBC Sevens tournamentsSport
-
Hear the roar: First full 'Lion King' trailer hits the internetLifestyle
CARTOON: Failure To Launch
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
Eskom cable thieves sentenced to 20 years in jail
A court found Warda Ndira and Malwandi Ncokomvi guilty of damaging essential infrastructure as well as the theft of non-ferrous metals.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been slapped with a 20-year sentence after they were convicted of stealing six rolls of Eskom copper cables from a farm near Somerset West.
The cables were valued at about R30,000.
Warda Ndira and Malwandi Ncokomvi were apprehended by Eskom officials in December 2017.
The court found both accused guilty of damaging essential infrastructure as well as the theft of non-ferrous metals.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “They have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, of which half of it was suspended for a period of five years with stringent conditions.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
Eskom thanks SA for ‘understanding’ as grid remains vulnerable22 hours ago
-
Eskom warns of high risk of stage 1 load shedding todayone day ago
-
FF Plus’s Peter Marais: ANC’s affirmative action plans to blame for Eskom crisis2 days ago
-
Bekkersdal residents block roads in protest over electricity provision2 days ago
Popular in Local
-
This is the city where you’re most likely to be killed in SA - report23 hours ago
-
A day of Gauteng protests by Soweto, West Rand & Gomorrah residents2 hours ago
-
Mashaba meets Alexandra councillors to hear community grievancesone hour ago
-
Unexpected: SA teen makes it to Harvard, joining less than 5% of applicantsone hour ago
-
Flooding predicted for Joburg, Tshwane after heavy downpoursone hour ago
-
Mkhwebane clarifies scope of Gordhan investigation36 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.