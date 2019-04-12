Eskom cable thieves sentenced to 20 years in jail

A court found Warda Ndira and Malwandi Ncokomvi guilty of damaging essential infrastructure as well as the theft of non-ferrous metals.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been slapped with a 20-year sentence after they were convicted of stealing six rolls of Eskom copper cables from a farm near Somerset West.

The cables were valued at about R30,000.

Warda Ndira and Malwandi Ncokomvi were apprehended by Eskom officials in December 2017.

The court found both accused guilty of damaging essential infrastructure as well as the theft of non-ferrous metals.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “They have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, of which half of it was suspended for a period of five years with stringent conditions.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)