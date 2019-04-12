DA by-election victories no guarantee of election success - analysts

Political analysts maintain that the DA’s chances of retaining power in the Western Cape may not be as easy as in previous years.

CAPE TOWN - By-election victories are not necessarily a sign of things to come on election day.

That's according to political analysts following overwhelming wins for the Democratic Alliance (DA) in George and Stellenbosch this week.

The party also won a ward from the African National Congress (ANC) in Hessequa.

While DA provincial leader Bongikosi Madikizela said that the political party's hard work was paying off, political analysts maintained that the DA’s chances of retaining power in the Western Cape might not be as easy as in previous years.

Independent analyst Solly Moeng said that Patricia de Lille's Good party could be a thorn in the DA's side.

"It is very clear that whatever De Lille gets she's going to go into some kind of coalition agreement with the ANC to weaken the DA," he said.

Ralph Mathekga, a political analyst at the University of the Western Cape, says the DA's performance depends on the ANC's failures.

"If there is any worry one might have about the Western Cape is that the DA should not grow to a point where it becomes complacent. That could be the only worry," Mathekga said.