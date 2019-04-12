Cyclone Idai damages estimated at $2bn - World Bank
Idai slammed into the Mozambican port city of Beira on 14 March then continued a deadly path westward towards Zimbabwe.
MAPUTO - Cyclone Idai which cut a deadly swathe through Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe last month, is expected to cost the three countries more than $2 billion (1.77 billion euros), the World Bank said.
“Early estimates point to over US$2.0 billion in recovery costs for the infrastructure and livelihood impacts,” it said in a statement issued after a meeting in Washington on Thursday.
“To date, about three million people have been affected, with near total damage in the worst affected areas,” it said.
Idai slammed into the Mozambican port city of Beira on 14 March then continued a deadly path westward towards Zimbabwe.
In Mozambique alone, more than 600 people died among the 1.5 million affected.
About 344 have been killed in Zimbabwe. Southern Malawi was also drowned in heavy rainfall in an earlier phase of the storm, killing 59.
The lender said the cyclone had damaged the infrastructure corridor connecting the Mozambican port of Beira with Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe,” disrupting regional trade and supplies of fuel, wheat and other goods.”
The UN has appealed for donations of $282 million (€251 million) to fund emergency assistance for the next three months.
The World Bank called for “global collaboration” as recovery and reconstruction gets underway for poor and vulnerable populations “in the face of climate and disaster risk.”
Popular in Africa
-
Sudan's military council promises civilian government after Bashir toppled
-
Zimbabwe reaches agreement with IMF on economic reform programme
-
What's next for Omar al-Bashir?
-
Al-Bashir exit: ICC closely watching developments in Sudan
-
Algeria protests keep up pressure on regime
-
More than 8,000 flee Libya fighting: UN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.