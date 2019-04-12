View all in Latest
CT to get additional CCTV cameras to monitor crime hotspots

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith says 4,211 incidents were detected between December 2018 and February, of which 36% were crime-related.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Forty-four additional CCTV cameras are to be installed at some of Cape Town’s crime hotspots by the end of June.

The City of Cape Town says that in 2018, 35 cameras were installed in Parkwood, Steenberg, Retreat, Seawinds and other places.

Some of the places which will benefit from the additional 44 CCTV camera includes Nyanga, Hanover Park, Manenberg, Ocean View, Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith says 4,211 incidents were detected between December and February, of which 36% were crime-related and resulted in 64 arrests.

“The cameras lead to arrests every week. Over 90% of them are working at any given time, understanding that we have a high level of vandalism and theft. People vandalise them, so keeping 90% operational is a huge challenge.”

