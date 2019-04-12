View all in Latest
CoJ postpones grievance hearing against JMPD chief Tembe

JMPD chief David Tembe and the senior managers accuse each other of sowing divisions in the ranks of the JMPD.

Johannesburg Metro Police chief David Tembe. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
Johannesburg Metro Police chief David Tembe. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has postponed indefinitely a grievance hearing that was scheduled for Friday morning to hear claims that relations between the Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe and senior officers have broken down, among many claims, senior officers allege that Tembe incites junior officers to revolt against them.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is unhappy about the postponement.

Sixty-eight senior Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were ready to present their grievances to a hearing to be chaired by Werksman's Attorneys' lawyer Sandile July, but they were told it is postponed.

Samwu regional organiser Jack Mokalapa says: “No reasons were disclosed why it was postponed, we are unhappy with that decision and we await further information from the members, I have been attending the hearing.”

Chief Tembe and the senior managers accuse each other of sowing divisions in the ranks of the JMPD, but they will have to wait to present their cases.

Timeline

Comments

