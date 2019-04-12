CoCT to launch Easter road safety operation with free vehicle checks

Traffic officers are providing free roadworthy checks to long-distance bus and minibus taxi operators to ensure vehicle and driver fitness ahead of their journeys.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's traffic service is set to launch Operation Exodus on Friday. The operation focuses on long-distance transport during the Easter and the festive season.

The checks are conducted on buses, midi-and minibuses as well as trailers at the Bellville and Joe Gqabi public transport interchanges. Officers are also conducting vehicle checks at the Intercape and Greyhound bus depots.

For private motorists, there will be free vehicle safety checks at all of the city's vehicle testing stations next week.

Last year, there were 34 fatalities on the province's roads last Easter.

The city's JP Smith said that in addition to the inspections, drivers needed to obey road rules.

"While we were able to help motorists determine the fitness of their vehicles there is still a huge responsibility on drivers to obey the rules of the road and be alert," he said.

"It's my sincere hope that this figure can be greatly reduced this year."