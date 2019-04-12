View all in Latest
Cape Chamber of Commerce warns of job losses amid ongoing protests

Over the past few days, there have been protests in several Cape Town communities.

FILE: Disgruntled Lwandle residents gathering near burning tyres and rubbles on the N2 near Strand on 25 September. Picture: Ilze-Marie Le Roux/EWN
FILE: Disgruntled Lwandle residents gathering near burning tyres and rubbles on the N2 near Strand on 25 September. Picture: Ilze-Marie Le Roux/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over ongoing service delivery protests and the impact on businesses and jobs.

Over the past few days, there have been protests in several Cape Town communities.

On Friday, protests were in Blackheath and Eerste River, while it was calm in Lwandle and Khayelitsha.

The chamber said protesting was the last thing the country needed with low economic growth and the continuous threat of load shedding.

Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said the answers to the country’s problems lied in constructive steps and initiatives to improve the situation rather than disruption and violence, which he said could only exacerbate the situation.

“The disruptions to life in the city will have exactly the opposite effect towards what the protesters want, and it’s a self-defeating strategy,” he said.

Jacobs said while they understood the increasing levels of frustration experienced by consumers and ordinary South Africans, protesting made it difficult and more expensive for businesses to operate and would end up killing jobs.

