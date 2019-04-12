Cape Chamber of Commerce warns of job losses amid ongoing protests
Over the past few days, there have been protests in several Cape Town communities.
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed concern over ongoing service delivery protests and the impact on businesses and jobs.
On Friday, protests were in Blackheath and Eerste River, while it was calm in Lwandle and Khayelitsha.
#LwandleProtest Earlier today, more than 2000 protestors took to the streets demanding land and housing.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2019
They occupied land where they marked plots and erected structures. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/Np0Bq3isZu
The chamber said protesting was the last thing the country needed with low economic growth and the continuous threat of load shedding.
Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said the answers to the country’s problems lied in constructive steps and initiatives to improve the situation rather than disruption and violence, which he said could only exacerbate the situation.
“The disruptions to life in the city will have exactly the opposite effect towards what the protesters want, and it’s a self-defeating strategy,” he said.
Jacobs said while they understood the increasing levels of frustration experienced by consumers and ordinary South Africans, protesting made it difficult and more expensive for businesses to operate and would end up killing jobs.
