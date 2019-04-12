Calm restored after CT protests but Lwandle remains a red zone
Thousands of residents took to the streets in protest over land, housing and high water bills in Khayelitsha, Lwandle and Ottery on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored in parts of the city following protest action in Khayelitsha, Lwandle and Ottery.
Thousands of residents took to the streets in protest over land, housing and high water bills in these areas on Thursday. Protesters burnt tyres and blocked a number of roads.
The N2 highway between the Nomzamo and Lwandle communities still remains closed as the area is calm but still tense.
Police arrested 20 people in Lwandle yesterday after demonstrators burnt tyres and looted businesses in the area.
The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman said that Lwandle remains a red zone area and authorities will remain in the area.
"The roads that have just been closed now are out at Range Road and Buttskop, there's been some stone-throwing near one of the housing developments - we were warned about that last night - but it is substantially quieter and it's just Somerset West on the N2 between Sir Lowry's Pass and Somerset Main Road. Golden Arrow has resumed its services into Khayelitsha but we'll continue to have staff monitoring the area."
'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protesters
