Bus transport resumes in Khayelitsha following protests

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Bus transport resumes in Khayelitsha following protests

MyCiTi and Golden Arrow services were suspended after residents took to the streets burning tyres and blocking several roads.

FILE: MyCiTi buses leave Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
FILE: MyCiTi buses leave Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Transport services in Khayelitsha have resumed following protest action in the area on Friday.

MyCiTi and Golden Arrow services were suspended after residents took to the streets burning tyres and blocking several roads.

They were demanding that the City of Cape Town address their alledged high water accounts. Some residents claimed that they don't have running water.

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase: "I'm pleased to say that by 9am this morning the D1 and D2 MyCiTi route from Khayelitsha into the city will be operational. They are currently cleaning the road for the D2 route but D1 is ready to go."

WATCH: 'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protesters

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA