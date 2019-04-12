Bus transport resumes in Khayelitsha following protests

MyCiTi and Golden Arrow services were suspended after residents took to the streets burning tyres and blocking several roads.

CAPE TOWN - Transport services in Khayelitsha have resumed following protest action in the area on Friday.

MyCiTi and Golden Arrow services were suspended after residents took to the streets burning tyres and blocking several roads.

They were demanding that the City of Cape Town address their alledged high water accounts. Some residents claimed that they don't have running water.

Mayco member for Transport Felicity Purchase: "I'm pleased to say that by 9am this morning the D1 and D2 MyCiTi route from Khayelitsha into the city will be operational. They are currently cleaning the road for the D2 route but D1 is ready to go."

WATCH: 'Enough is enough': City of CT must scrap high water bills, say protesters