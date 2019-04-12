Bafana in Group D of 2019 Afcon grouping

Namibia, Ivory Coast and Morocco are up against Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana will face Morocco, Namibia and the Ivory Coast in Group D of this year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Egypt.

Stuart Baxter's side will face neighbors Namibia, and will also come up against two-time champions Ivory Coast and one-time winners Morocco in a tough group.

This is the inaugural edition of a 24-nation Afcon tournament, which was initially meant to be held in Cameroon but later shifted to Egypt due to a lack of readiness in Cameroon.

The tournament will kick off on 21 June, with Zimbabwe's Warriors taking on host nation Egypt at the Cairo Stadium.