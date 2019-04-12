Bafana in Group D of 2019 Afcon grouping
Namibia, Ivory Coast and Morocco are up against Bafana Bafana.
Bafana Bafana will face Morocco, Namibia and the Ivory Coast in Group D of this year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Egypt.
Stuart Baxter's side will face neighbors Namibia, and will also come up against two-time champions Ivory Coast and one-time winners Morocco in a tough group.
This is the inaugural edition of a 24-nation Afcon tournament, which was initially meant to be held in Cameroon but later shifted to Egypt due to a lack of readiness in Cameroon.
The tournament will kick off on 21 June, with Zimbabwe's Warriors taking on host nation Egypt at the Cairo Stadium.
The #AFCON2019Draw is complete!— Goal (@goal) April 12, 2019
Group A
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇨🇩 DR Congo
🇺🇬 Uganda
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
Group B
🇳🇬 Nigeria
🇬🇳 Guinea
🇲🇬 Madagascar
🇧🇮 Burundi
Group C
🇸🇳 Senegal
🇩🇿 Algeria
🇰🇪 Kenya
🇹🇿 Tanzania#AFCON2019
Popular in Sport
-
Radcliffe backs IAAF as Semenya ruling nears
-
Arsenal bid to identify fan over apparent racial abuse
-
Liverpool's Klopp condemns 'disgusting' Salah abuse ahead of Chelsea clash
-
Huge challenge for mighty Al Ahly in CAF Champions League
-
Vunipola defends Australia's Folau in anti-gay row
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.